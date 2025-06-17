Karnataka govt, BACL, ANSR launch Global Innovation Hub in Bengaluru Airport City

Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) The Karnataka government, Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. (BACL), and ANSR on Tuesday jointly announced the launch of a Global Innovation Hub, District I — a pioneering initiative within BACL’s Business Park, that aims to unify and elevate India’s innovation ecosystem to a global scale.

District I will serve as a central platform to accelerate deep-tech entrepreneurship, enterprise-driven innovation, and the commercialisation of academic research, officials said.

"With a focus on advanced technologies such as AI, quantum computing, blockchain, and customer experience technologies, this hub will foster innovation in critical industries including aerospace, space tech, smart cities, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom, and defence — sectors where Bengaluru already leads with deep technological capabilities," the BACL said, in a statement.

According to BACL statement, District I will be an integral part of Bengaluru Airport City’s expansive 28 million sq. ft. Business Park cluster, projected as a world-class, mixed-use urban destination encompassing cutting-edge R&D hubs, a dedicated Education and Health District, a vibrant mix of hospitality, entertainment, and lifestyle offerings.

"Bengaluru has always led from the front in India's tech journey. With the Global Innovation Hub, we are creating a platform that brings together every part of the ecosystem to collaborate, innovate, and lead globally. This is a key step toward making Bengaluru the world's next great innovation capital," Ekroop Caur, Secretary – Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, Government of Karnataka, stated.