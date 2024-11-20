Karnataka govt committed to offering all possible support to investors, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government is committed to offering all possible support to investors leveraging its industry-friendly environment and talent pool in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

During a meeting with British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, at his home-office 'Krishna', he discussed various issues, highlighting Karnataka's potential for investments.

There are immense opportunities for industries in Bengaluru, and the state government is hosting a Global Investors' Meet (GIM) in February next year, he said.

"Under the government's ambitious KWIN (Knowledge, Wellness & Innovation) City project, investors can explore further opportunities. Our state’s industrial policy is highly progressive, and with excellent air connectivity to most cities, the government is ready to extend full support for investments in Tier-2 cities," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office quoted him as saying.

Advertisment

The statement said Cameron acknowledged the presence of numerous British companies in Bengaluru, adding that 15 UK-based firms are participating in the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit. She also confirmed the participation of several British delegations in the GIM and Aero India event to be held in February.

She noted that 30 students from Karnataka's government colleges are currently undergoing a 15-day academic exposure program in London.

The statement said a collaborative initiative between the British High Commission and Karnataka aims to provide scholarships for female students in the state. This agreement, valid for three years, will offer scholarships for postgraduate studies in the UK, specifically for women graduates from government colleges in Karnataka.

Advertisment

"This year, 15 students will benefit from the program," it stated. PTI AMP RS RS