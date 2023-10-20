Karnataka govt constitutes nine vision groups to promote sectoral industrial growth

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government has constituted nine new vision groups under the chairmanship of Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil to promote sectoral industrial growth, identify lucrative investment opportunities and recommend interventions to enhance the state’s appeal to potential investors.

These visionary groups comprising industry experts as members will focus on the sectors of Aerospace and Defence, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Pharmaceuticals, Core Manufacturing, Automotive/Electric Vehicles, Industry 5.0, Textiles, and Green Energy, Patil said in a statement on Friday.

The Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary to the Government, Commerce and Industries Department will be the Vice-Chairperson for all the groups and the Chief Executive Officer, Invest Karnataka Forum, will be the Member-Secretary, it said.

Speaking about the formation of the vision groups, Patil said the government aims to make Karnataka the top destination for future-tech manufacturing in Asia, through equitable and sustainable growth.

To transform this vision into reality, the government has devised a strategic plan that involves the formation of these vision groups, he said.

"These vision groups would provide guidance and strategic insights to the department. Further, these will facilitate the creation of detailed sectoral plans, identify lucrative investment opportunities, and recommend interventions to enhance Karnataka's appeal to potential investors. They would also play the role of providing timely direction and counsel," the minister added. PTI AMP RS KH