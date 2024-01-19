Karnataka govt forms panel to organise job fairs to help unemployed youth find jobs

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Seeking to help unemployed youth find jobs, the Karnataka government has formed a panel headed by Medical Education and Skills Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to organise mega job fairs at the district and state level.

The government’s move comes after the successful launch of Yuva Nidhi scheme, one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in Shivamogga, an official statement on Friday said.

The statement issued by the Minister's office said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formed the job fair committee under the chairmanship of Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, under whose leadership the Yuva Nidhi scheme was launched in a mega event." "This committee will organise job fairs at state and district level in coordination with the major, small scale industries and software companies. The government aims to make unemployed youth find jobs and become self-reliant by organising job fairs across the state," it said.

The panel is planning to organise huge job fairs across the state in the coming days and taking steps to give preference to Kannadigas in the job mela.

Patil has already held discussions with the officials of the concerned departments and other stakeholders on filling the vacant posts in the government sector and creating jobs in the private sector.

The unemployed youths in the rural areas are expected to get more job opportunities in the IT-BT, hotel, manufacturing, banking and other sectors through this job fair, according to the statement. PTI AMP ROH