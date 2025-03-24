Karnataka govt forms state-level task force to accelerate regulatory reforms

Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday constituted a state-level task force to ensure swift implementation of recommendations, following a high-level meeting on Compliance Reduction and Deregulation, held on March 21.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, was held to take more proactive steps towards simplifying the regulatory regime, to particularly benefit Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), stated an official release.

It also said the discussions involved rationalising procedures and processes across areas such as change of land use, building plan approval, construction permits, labour reforms, utilities & permissions, and decriminalisation of minor procedural offences, wherever feasible.

The current restrictions in zoning norms with regard to setbacks, parking spaces, floor area ratio in urban and rural industrial areas resulting in loss of land especially in industrial plots, and flexible zoning framework were also deliberated during the session.

The officials also discussed ways to encourage more commercial and affordable housing projects along TOD corridors, rationalising procedures related to change of Land use and minimum road width (rural areas), GIS based Master Plans by UDAs and land bank availability in Industrial and Private Parks, the release added.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Government of India attended the meeting as well.

Senior officials of Karnataka government, including Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Development Commissioner; Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department; Deepa Cholan, Secretary, Urban Development Department; and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development also actively contributed to the dialogue. PTI JR ROH