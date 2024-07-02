Karnataka govt. laying greater emphasis on Nanotechnology research, says Minister

Bengaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) Minister of Science and Technology N S Boseraju on Tuesday said significant steps are being taken to position Karnataka as a leading state in nanotechnology research and this will be achieved through the Karnataka State Research Foundation (KSRF) and Karnataka R&D Innovation Platform (e-KRDIP).

Speaking at the "Bengaluru India Nano 2024" curtain raiser press meet here, he highlighted Bengaluru's status as one of the world's leading cities for innovation, and Karnataka's reputation as an industrially-friendly state.

He emphasised the state government's robust support for startups and the establishment of new enterprises, and said that "revolutionary'' state schemes have attracted leading global companies to Karnataka. The state boasts a conducive environment for research and ample human resources.

The 13th edition of Bengaluru India Nano, a three-day event which is set to take place from August 1 and 3, is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology of Government of Karnataka, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.

The KSRF has been established to foster a supportive environment for startups and enterprises to conduct research and manufacture new products, according to officials. This initiative is a pivotal step towards transforming Karnataka into a research hub, they said. Additionally, the e-KRDIP is being established to disseminate the results of new research to the general public, startups, and enterprises. Nanotechnology research will be given high priority through these two institutions.

Bengaluru India Nano 2024 will focus on the theme "Nanotechnology for Sustainable Climate, Energy, and Healthcare." The summit will witness participation of more than 700 registered delegates and 75 expert speakers in over 25 conference sessions. Pre-conference tutorials, which will also be organised as part of the summit, will offer in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in various aspects of nanotechnology, catering to both beginners and seasoned professionals, it was stated.

The pre-conference tutorial will delve into key topics including Nano-Fabrication, Nano Characterisation and Nano Biology. The event will also feature a poster showcase which will give an opportunity to more than 175 young researchers from academia and research institutions to display their innovative research posters.

Boseraju said necessary grants for research are already being provided by the department, and additional programmes are being developed at the government level to further advance research in this field.