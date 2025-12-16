Karnataka govt moves 2nd instalment of supplementary estimates aggregating Rs 6,279.87 cr

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday moved the motion in the state assembly for the second instalment of the supplementary estimates for the current fiscal, aggregating to Rs 6,279.87 crore.

The supplementary estimates include Rs 23.46 crore of charged expenditure and voted expenditure of Rs 6,256.41 crore.

Rs 618.11 crore is met out of the Reserve funds, which also needs to be voted.

The total outgo from Consolidated Fund is Rs 5,661.76 crore. A sum of Rs 2,240.32 crore is covered by Central Assistance.

Hence, net cash outgo is Rs 3,421.44 crore, the government said.

"This amount will be met from Revenue Receipts of state and, if necessary, through reprioritisation of expenditure and probable savings in expenditure and borrowings," the introductory note of the motion for demands said.