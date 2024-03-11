Karnataka govt prohibits usage of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' & 'Cotton Candy'

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday prohibited the usage of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' in the state as their usage causes adverse effects on public health, especially children.

According to the food safety and quality department, samples of 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' being sold across the state were collected and analysed in laboratories.

Based on the results, the Food Safety Commissioner has ordered a ban on the usage of any artificial colours in preparation for 'Gobi Manchurian'.

In the case of 'Cotton Candy', the Commissioner has prohibited the use of artificial colours over and above the prescribed limits and the usage of colours like 'Rhodamine B' and other artificial colours that are not permitted.

In case of any violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act – 2006 rule 59, the department can file a case in court which can lead to imprisonment from seven years to life term and a fine up to Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

The order further stated that "prolonged usage of artificial colours in food and its consumption can lead to deadly diseases like cancer". So, the public has been advised not to use any artificial colours in food or to use them in limited quantities.