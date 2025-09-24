Karnataka govt proposes tech park in Mangaluru, Cabinet nod awaited: Minister Priyank Kharge

Mangaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) The Karnataka government is considering a proposal to establish a technology park here, State Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development Priyank Kharge said here on Wednesday.

He said the project is aimed at boosting the IT sector in coastal Karnataka and is expected to receive cabinet approval shortly.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister noted that Mangaluru, with its skilled workforce, educational institutions, and connectivity, has the potential to emerge as an IT hub outside Bengaluru.

He stated that the government is focusing on balanced regional growth by developing Tier 2 cities into technology centres.

“Mangaluru has the infrastructure and talent base to attract investments in IT and related industries. The proposed tech park will support startups, create jobs, and strengthen the local economy,” Kharge said.

The minister added that the project would complement existing government initiatives promoting entrepreneurship and digital innovation in Karnataka. He also emphasised that the proposed tech park aligns with the state’s larger vision of decentralising IT growth, which has been concentrated in Bengaluru.

Kharge said the government has been engaging with industry stakeholders and is confident that once approved, the project will draw significant private investment. He assured that efforts are being made to expedite the formalities for approval at the cabinet level.

Officials said the proposed park would provide infrastructure for IT/ITES companies, incubation centres, and collaborative spaces for startups.

The plan is also expected to encourage local entrepreneurs and prevent migration of skilled youth to metropolitan cities. PTI COR AMP ROH