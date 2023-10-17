Karnataka govt reconstitutes investment forum with Sajjan Jindal as Director & co-chairperson

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government has reconstituted the Board of Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF) with JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal as its Director and co-chairperson.

It has incorporated industry nominees from the sectors of software and IT, auto, aerospace and defence, machine tools, and manufacturing support services as its members, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Board, which functions under the chairmanship of Patil, has been reconstituted "considering the current rapidly evolving global industrial landscape", it said.

Patil said the reconstituted board would work towards promoting the state's industrial ecosystem and bringing a fresh perspective to attract investment to the state. PTI AMP RS ANE