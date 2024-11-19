Karnataka govt to establish 3 dedicated global innovation districts: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that the State government would establish three dedicated global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi.

"These will be dedicated parks for GCCs (Global Capability Centres) to set up shop here in the state," he said after inaugurating the 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) here.

He noted that the State had recently launched India's first dedicated Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy, aimed at empowering and supporting these centres.

The three-day tech conclave is organised by the State government's Department of Electronics, IT and BT, with Australia being the official country-partner for the event.

The Chief Minister said the Bengaluru Global Innovation District will be part of the Knowledge, Well-being, and Innovation City (KWIN City), which will serve as a global hub for innovation and research.

"Our state is a preferred destination for GCCs, thanks to its unmatched engineering talent and the highest number of AI professionals globally. This will further be strengthened by our initiatives under 'NIPUNA Karnataka' which will be a program designed to create industry-ready workforce," he said.

Talking about the five MoUs signed at the tech summit with Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM and BFSI Consortium, he said: "They are going to skill one lakh individuals in the state of Karnataka." "Through a cluster-based approach, we are driving balanced regional growth, from Mangaluru's fintech leadership and Hubballi-Dharwad's advancements in EVs (electric vehicles) and drones - to Mysuru being a PCB (Printed Circuit Board) cluster," Siddaramaiah said.

"We are tailoring policies and infrastructure to harness regional strengths and attract investments to emerging clusters also along with our focus on Bengaluru," he said.

Stressing that the government has made significant investments in physical and digital infrastructure to bolster tech-driven sectors, the Chief Minister said, "Initiatives like the 'Namma Grama Namma Raste' program for rural connectivity and the Special Development Program are enhancing accessibility and economic opportunities across Karnataka." "We believe in extending the benefits of growth beyond the tech sector through programs like ‘Beyond Bengaluru,’ which bring technology to rural areas, increase agricultural productivity, and improve e-education for students and positively impact delivery of all citizen services," he said.

Siddaramaiah noted that Karnataka’s startup ecosystem has seen remarkable growth, with an 18.2 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023, totaling 3,036 startups and making the state a leader with 8.7 per cent of India’s total startups.

"This success reflects our strong support and vibrant opportunities for entrepreneurs. Our collaboration with the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) has connected more than 200 startups with 100 funding firms, providing capital, mentorship, and growth opportunities," he said.

The Chief Minister also said an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) would be set up in Kochanahalli near Mysuru, which will strengthen Karnataka’s role in the global semiconductor industry, creating jobs and driving economic growth in both urban and rural regions.

According to officials, BTS 2024 is hosting delegations from over 15 countries, including the USA, Australia, the UK and France. These high-level delegations, featuring government officials, industry leaders, and innovators, will enrich the summit with diverse perspectives and collaborative opportunities, they said.

The summit features a multi-stage conference across six tracks: IT, Deep tech and Trends, Biotech and Health Tech, Startup Ecosystem, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, and the newly introduced Electro-Semicon track, officials added. PTI AMP RS RS