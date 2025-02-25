Karnataka Govt to host GAFX 2025 in Bengaluru from Feb 27

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Bengaluru GAFX, India's premier AVGC-XR Conference—a platform for the Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics communities—organised by the ITBT department of the Karnataka Government, will kick off on February 27, officials said on Tuesday.

The AVGC-XR Conference (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality), scheduled from February 27 to March 1, aims to foster innovation, facilitate knowledge-sharing, and encourage strategic collaborations, they said.

According to an official statement, with an anticipated attendance of over 20,000—double that of past editions—this year’s event is poised to be the most influential gathering for creators, developers, investors, studios, and enthusiasts from across the AVGC-XR ecosystem.

The theme for GAFX 2025 is "The Future of Immersion: Experience. Explore. Disrupt".

"The Government of Karnataka acts as an enabler for the digital media industry, fostering the full spectrum from skills and education to studios, from startups to global leaders, all of whom leverage the state’s innovation ecosystem. We see our role as an accelerator, driving the fusion of human creativity with AI tools in ways that will transform this sector," said Priyank Kharge, Minister for the Departments of Electronics, IT, and BT, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

At Bengaluru GAFX 2025, we proudly showcase India’s finest talent and investment opportunities, making this event the AVGC-XR sector’s seminal platform for visual immersion, disruption, and storytelling, he added.

According to the statement, this year’s edition promises several firsts—including a public-access expo and creative zone, immersive conference sessions with world leaders, an innovation zone, investor connections, and the live finals of a national esports tournament.

The event will feature industry leaders in a series of extraordinary presentations from Warner Brothers, ILM, Technicolor Group, Maddock Films, D-Neg, Nvidia, Autodesk, Amar Chitra Katha, and many more, it stated. PTI AMP SSK ADB