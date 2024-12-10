Karnataka govt trying to solve entrepreneurs' problems with right policies, schemes: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday that his government was ready to help address problems faced by entrepreneurs through policies and schemes.

Inaugurating the TiE Global Summit 2024 being held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), he said, "While entrepreneurs are trying to innovate and provide solutions to problems, we as a government are trying to solve the entrepreneur's problem." The Karnataka government sees entrepreneurs not just as emerging business leaders, but as innovators and disruptors whose transformative ideas are driving new markets, creating more employment opportunities and shaping a better and a more sustainable tomorrow. "And as a government, we are doing all we can that's within us to ensure that these entrepreneurs succeed," said Kharge, who holds the portfolio of IT & Biotechnology and Science & Technology said.

During the inauguration, the KPMG-TiE report 'Democratisation of Entrepreneurship' was unveiled.

According to the report, 20 per cent of MSME startups are women-led while 45 per cent are emerging from Tier II/III cities. It also highlighted the important role of government-supported incubation programmes in fostering entrepreneurship.

Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, US and Secretary of State, Tahesha Way, emphasised the strong ties between New Jersey and India in her speech.

She highlighted the state's USD 11.3 billion in two-way trade and a 2,025 per cent increase in Indian business interest since 2019.

"With its world-class universities, skilled workforce, and history of innovation, New Jersey offers ample opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs," she added.

Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange, spoke about the transformative role of technology in India's financial markets, with the NSE empowering millions and driving wealth creation, underlining technology's central role in India's growth.

"Over the past 32 years, TiE has been a beacon of purpose, fostering entrepreneurship and building a better world. This journey has been fuelled by the incredible power of our ecosystem - a collective force of government leaders, academia, financial institutions, investors, and entrepreneurs," said Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore.

The summit began with the Antraprerna Summit on December 9, which laid the foundation for discussions on sustainability, innovation, and building entrepreneurial ecosystems. PTI JR KH