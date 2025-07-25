Karnataka identifies Karikad in Mangaluru for multimodal logistics park

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 25(PTI) As part of its ambitious Industrial Policy 2025-30, the Karnataka government has identified Karikad near Mangaluru as a key location for developing a world-class multimodal logistics park to facilitate freight movement and industrial growth, officials said on Friday.

S Selvakumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, said that Karikad's strategic proximity to the Mangaluru Port, railway infrastructure, and national highways makes it an ideal site.

"The park will serve as a crucial node in the state’s logistics corridor, connecting coastal Karnataka with the hinterland," he noted.

Speaking at the CII Mangaluru Infrastructure and Logistics Summit here, Selvakumar said the proposed park is expected to ease freight transport, reduce turnaround time for goods movement, and provide dedicated infrastructure to support Karnataka’s growing manufacturing and export sectors.

Selvakumar visited the site along with senior officials from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), New Mangalore Port Authority, and other departments to assess feasibility.

According to officials, the government is working closely with various stakeholders to ensure the development aligns with global logistics standards and environmental norms.

The park is also expected to create employment opportunities and attract private investment in the warehousing and logistics sectors. The project falls under the Centre’s PM Gati Shakti scheme and is aimed at improving overall supply chain efficiency.

Senior officials said land acquisition and project design will begin soon, and the government plans to expedite clearances to enable early implementation.