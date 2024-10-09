Karnataka keen to promote its handcraft & handloom products to tourists visiting Maldives: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday offered to facilitate the growth of the information technology industry in Maldives, and expressed keenness to promote the state's handicraft and handloom products to tourists visiting the island nation.

Addressing a delegation led by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who was accompanied by his wife Sajidha Mohamed, at Raj Bhavan here, he said Karnataka, known as the Silicon Valley of India, has developed an ecosystem for start-ups, Artificial Intelligence, global capacity building centres and innovation.

"I am given to understand that the government of Maldives is interested in having partnerships with the leading IT industry of Bengaluru," he said. "We will be very happy to facilitate the growth of the IT industry in Maldives," he said.

Siddaramaiah said he was pleased to note that Sajidha Mohamed was a student in Bengaluru.

He said the State would be happy to have trade ties with Maldives to promote the marketing of its handicrafts and handlooms to reach out to a large number of tourists visiting the island nation.

Karnataka, the Chief Minister said, is known for its diversity of nature, culture and rich heritage.

Siddaramaiah noted that the state's tourism tagline is: “One State, Many Worlds”.

"Apart from almost 300 km of coastline, we have the world's second largest 'Shola Forest' hosting Tiger and Bird Sanctuaries. We look forward to a partnership with Maldives to promote educational and cultural exchange," he added.