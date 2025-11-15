Karnataka Minister M B Patil launches Nidec's Rs 600 crore Orchard Hub

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil on Saturday launched the Orchard Hub established at a cost of Rs 600 crore by Japan-based company, Nidec, in the Belur Industrial Area of Dharwad.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the hub five months ago. The State Government, he said, provided all the facilities sought by the company. In turn, Nidec has invested substantial capital and set up this modern centre in record time -- an achievement he described as commendable.

In a statement issued by his office, Patil noted that the Nidec Orchard Hub is an innovation- and technology-driven industrial centre that will bring together new industrial ideas and research. Ultimately, he said, it will help create a strong pathway for industrial growth.

According to the statement, this is one of the largest investments by a Japanese company in the northern Karnataka region. The project is expected to create local employment opportunities and bring indirect benefits to surrounding communities.

The minister added that under the State's new industrial policy, several measures have been introduced to encourage companies to set up their units outside Bengaluru.

Patil further recalled that several Japanese companies, including Nidec, have already established operations in Karnataka, which also houses a Japanese Industrial Township.

He mentioned that during his recent visit to Japan, investments worth Rs 4,500 crore were confirmed for the State, while earlier visits to Japan and South Korea had resulted in commitments totalling Rs 6,000 crore. PTI AMP ADB