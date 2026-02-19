Karnataka, Poland partner to build AI, Gaming and Deep-Tech Innovation Corridor

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Polish entities to build an AI, Gaming and Deep-Tech Innovation Corridor, officials said.

In a significant step towards strengthening India–Poland innovation cooperation, the state government's Department of Electronics, IT/BT and Science & Technology signed the LoI with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Katowice, Poland, along with Kato.hub sp. z o.o., operating as the Katowice Gaming and Technology Hub, they said.

The signing took place at the Karnataka State Pavilion at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, officials added.

According to an official statement, this collaboration builds on initial discussions held during the Bengaluru Tech Summit and formalises a shared intent to establish structured cooperation between Karnataka and the Katowice region across innovation-led sectors.

Among the key highlights of the LoI include a proposal to establish a Karnataka–Katowice Digital and Gaming Corridor to connect the two innovation ecosystems; collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, deep tech, gaming and immersive technologies, and advanced digital solutions, it said.

The statement also said that the LoI also focuses on startup and innovation exchanges through shared incubation and acceleration programmes, and soft-landing mechanisms; joint demo days, investor connects and innovation missions to enable cross-border market access.

It will also focus on academic and research partnerships, including joint R&D programmes and applied research pilots, as well as the formation of a joint task force to identify pilot projects and develop an implementation roadmap, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Manjula N, Secretary to the Government, Department of Electronics, IT/BT and Science & Technology, said that Karnataka remains committed to building strong, outcome-oriented global partnerships in emerging technologies She noted that the Katowice region’s strengths in AI, gaming and applied industrial innovation complement Karnataka’s robust startup and deep-tech ecosystem.

"This collaboration will create structured pathways for startups, researchers and industry to work together, while positioning Karnataka as a gateway for deeper India–EU technology and innovation cooperation," she added. PTI AMP ROH