Karnataka renews Uber's transport aggregator permit

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Karnataka government has renewed transport aggregator licence of Uber till December 30, 2026, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company's permit to provide on-demand rides had expired in December 2021 and all ride service providers have been in talks with the state government for renewal. However, these aggregators continued to operate in the state.

Uber spokesperson said the Karnataka State Transport Authority (KSTA), under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Aggregator Rules, 2016, has renewed the transport aggregator licence for a period of five years with effect from December 31, 2021 to December 30, 2026.

"We are pleased to receive our Transport Aggregator Licence in Karnataka -- a state that has been one of Uber's most important markets in India. This licence reflects our continued commitment to serving riders and drivers across the state. We remain focused on working closely with the government to strengthen a safe, reliable and technology-led mobility ecosystem for urban mobility," the spokesperson.

The permit excludes bike-based ride services. PTI PRS TRB TRB