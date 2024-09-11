Karnataka seeks Centre's support for industrial growth, invites foreign investors

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Karnataka has sought the Centre's cooperation for key projects aimed at accelerating industrial and infrastructural growth, state's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday.

A state delegation led by Patil held meetings with three Union ministers and foreign diplomats during a two-day visit to the national capital.

"These engagements are pivotal steps in bolstering Karnataka's position as a global investment destination," Patil told reporters here.

The minister met Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, Germany's Deputy Chief of Mission Georg Enzweiler, and South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok, inviting them to participate as country partners in the upcoming 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit scheduled for February 12-14.

Discussions with the Australian envoy focused on collaborations in education, aerospace, biotechnology, and IT. The meeting with the German diplomat explored cooperation in renewable energy, climate action, and sustainable development, while talks with the South Korean ambassador centred on technology and innovation.

On Tuesday, Patil met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, advocating for easing restrictions on defence companies and expanding defence public sector entities in Karnataka.

He urged Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy for faster implementation of electric vehicle incentives (FAME 3) and resolution of semiconductor project issues.

In discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Patil sought GST revocation on airfreight for small exporters and reduction in import tariffs on electronics.

The delegation also hosted an investor roadshow on Tuesday evening.

S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries, were present during the visit. PTI LUX HVA