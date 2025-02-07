Karnataka signs MoU with University of Liverpool

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) The Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Liverpool to foster greater collaboration in research and innovation, education cooperation, and the establishment of a joint working group to drive the partnership forward.

The MoU is to strengthen research and education ties between the state and the university, a state government press statement said.

Representing the Government of Karnataka at the MoU signing ceremony were Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries MB Patil; S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Department of Industries and Commerce.

The MoU signing ceremony, held in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marks a significant step in enhancing Karnataka's global academic and research partnerships.

"This collaboration aims to advance knowledge exchange, facilitate academic mobility, and support joint research initiatives that will benefit both institutions and industry stakeholders," it said.

The agreement was formalised with the participation of key dignitaries, including Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, British Council Division, British Deputy High Commission; James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission; Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool; and Tariq Ali, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement and Partnerships, University of Liverpool.

"The MoU paves the way for enhanced research and development initiatives, student and faculty exchange programmes, and strengthened industry-academic linkages. It reflects Karnataka's commitment to fostering global partnerships in higher education and innovation, further reinforcing the state's position as a knowledge and technology hub," the statement said.

The signing of this MoU comes ahead of the state's global investors meet 'Invest Karnataka 2025', scheduled from February 12-14, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11, 2025.

The event will showcase Karnataka's investment potential and highlight collaborative opportunities in various sectors, including education, research, and industry partnerships.

With Karnataka gearing up to host Invest Karnataka 2025, the MoU sets the stage for greater international engagement and underscores the state's commitment to fostering high-impact partnerships in education and research. PTI SHW