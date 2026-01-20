Karnataka strong pillar of India growth story: Min Patil

Davos, Jan 20 (PTI) Asserting that Karnataka is a strong pillar of India's economic growth story, the state's senior minister MB Patil said India's strength lies in its federal structure, and the southern state is a prime example of the country's cooperative federalism.

Speaking after inaugurating the India pavilion here, along with union ministers and leaders from other states, the minister said he is delighted to see the scale of Indian presence in Davos with confidence and unity.

This is a clear message to the world that India is not just participating in the global growth, but it is helping shape it, he said.

"Our message is very clear: a stronger Karnataka and a stronger India," he said.

Today's India truly reflects the story of a nation on the move, aspirational, ambitious, and globally engaged, Patil said.

"This momentum is the result of consistent efforts over many years, our reforms of resilience and of collaboration. I'd like to invite the attention of everyone here." The great Indian growth story journey started with PV Narasimha Rao and was followed by Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Patil said he would like to acknowledge that this is a collective success where India's strength lies in the federal structure, where states and the Centre work together.

He said Karnataka is the IT capital of the country, but it doesn't end up over there.

"We are also the aerospace and defence capital, with 65 per cent of the contribution of the country coming from Karnataka, and we are the machine tools capital and startup capital as well," he said.

"What makes Karnataka special is not just our policies, but our people, institutions and culture of innovation too. We believe in partnerships between the centre and the state, between government and the industry, and between India and the world," he noted.

"India's growth story is a shared story, and Karnataka is proud to be a strong pillar of the story," he added. PTI BJ BAL BAL