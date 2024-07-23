Karnataka to come out with a new tourism policy soon, says Minister

Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Karnataka Tourism Minister H K Patil on Tuesday said the government will bring in a new 'Tourism Policy 2024-29' for the state focusing on various aspects of the sector.

"We have decided to bring a new tourism policy in a month's time. The exercise is on. The tourism policy 2024-29 will come in a month's time and in that temple tourism, adventure tourism, recreational tourism, eco tourism, educational and agro tourism -- all of these will find importance," Patil said.

Noting that Karnataka has a 320 km coastline, the Minister said 40 nodes have been identified in this stretch and Expression of Interest has been called for their development.

"Once they start developing, roads, basic amenities and coastline will naturally be developed," he said in response to a question raised by Bharath Shetty, the BJP MLA from Mangaluru City North, during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly.

Appreciating the facilities available and contribution for temple tourism in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, Patil said necessary impetus will be given for encouraging temple tourism in the state. PTI KSU RS RS