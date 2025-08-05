Karnataka to complete AI workforce impact survey in a month: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said the state is talking to companies to evaluate the impact of AI on workforce and the assessment is expected to be completed in about a month.

The comment assumes significance in the backdrop of TCS' decision to slash 12,000 jobs this year. The unexpected move by India's largest IT services company has sent fresh tremors in the tech industry, that has been battling global macroeconomic woes and geopolitical uncertainty.

On the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees' Union reportedly seeking action against TCS over the job cuts, Kharge said Karnataka does not recognise unions in IT sector.

He, however, added that "if there are concerns raised by public and people, it is our responsibility to address it".

"We are talking to companies to ask them what exactly we can do to ensure our HR or talent is most employable. We are getting a survey done with the companies on AI affect in workforce," Kharge told PTI on sidelines of SAP Labs India event.

He added that the process is expected to be completed in about a month.