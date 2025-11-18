Karnataka to establish 200-acre Semiconductor Park in new KWIN city

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Recognising the growing importance of advanced industrial sectors, the Karnataka government will establish a 200-acre semiconductor park in the upcoming KWIN (Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation) city near here, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said on Tuesday.

The park will be fully equipped with all necessary infrastructure and facilities required by companies in this domain and will serve as a major innovation hub for the semiconductor industry at both the national and state levels.

The Minister made the announcement at the inaugural session of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which began at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

"The Department of Large and Medium Industries has prioritised attracting investments from leading technology companies and major anchor investors. The government aims to channel such investments into various industrial segments, including drones, semiconductor devices, and solar energy. At the same time, the State is also giving serious attention to Industry 5.0 and other modern industrial models," Patil said.

According to the minister, for industries to grow and for Karnataka to remain a preferred destination of investors, a strong research and development ecosystem is essential.

Karnataka is home to over 800 R&D centres, more than 100 chip-design firms, and 18,300 start-ups.

"These centres are engaged in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence, deep tech, quantum computing, and space-tech. Of the 5,000 acres earmarked for the proposed KWIN City, ample space will be reserved for R&D facilities, supported by a well-developed ecosystem." "We have also demarcated a dedicated Semiconductor Park of 200 acres with all facilities – this will act as the centre of all semiconductor innovation in the state and soon, the country," he added.

Noting that several technology companies in the state are actively working in AI, ML (machine learning), quantum technologies, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable innovation, the Minister said to encourage such enterprises, the state government has allocated Rs 600 crore.

Karnataka is determined to retain its leadership in both deep science and frontier technologies. In this direction, a Centre of Excellence for AI and Quantum Computing is being planned in Dharwad, he said, adding that industries are also collaborating with educational institutions in areas such as biotechnology and cyber security.

The State has adopted forward-looking policies in ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing), transportation systems, biotechnology, and start-up promotion, Patil said adding Karnataka is also working closely with countries such as Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore. PTI KSU ROH