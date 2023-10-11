Karnataka to launch R&D platform to encourage sustainable innovations

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Karnataka Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Wednesday said approval of the finance department has been obtained to start E-KRDIP (Karnataka Research & Development Innovation Platform).

Advertisment

Steps will be taken to launch two organisations -- E-KRDIP and Karnataka State Research Foundation (KSRF) -- in order to provide focus and thrust to R & D in the state.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating an event titled "Change Makers of Tomorrow" organised by Shell India.

According to a statement issued by the Minister's office, Boseraju said there is a congenial as well as cordial atmosphere in Karnataka for R & D due to excellent human resources.

Advertisment

KSRF aims to create an enabling atmosphere for R & D. This proposal has also received approval of the finance department.

"I have directed the officials to expedite the setting up KSRF in the state immediately," he added.

"This institutional mechanism E-KRDIP will also ensure coordination and synergy between educational institutions, professional bodies and Startup Industries for greater innovation, research and development," the Minister said. PTI AMP RS SS