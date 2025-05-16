Karnataka to receive electric buses under PM E-Drive: Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Karnataka will receive electric buses in a "phased and prioritised manner" under the Centre's flagship PM E-Drive Scheme, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had received a formal proposal from the Karnataka government seeking allocation of electric buses under the initiative.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted the state's request, citing need for enhanced urban public transport systems in key cities.

Kumaraswamy held deliberations with senior officials of the Heavy Industries Ministry and assured the Karnataka government of complete support from the Centre.

The minister confirmed that the process of allocation is already underway and that Karnataka will receive electric buses in a phased and prioritised manner.

"I will ensure that Karnataka receives all due support from the Government of India," Kumaraswamy said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are transforming public mobility across India. Karnataka will definitely receive buses under PM E-Drive," he added.

Over 14,000 electric buses are to be allocated to nine major cities under the initiative.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026.

Discussions between the Union and state governments have also covered associated infrastructure, including charging stations, bus depots, and vehicle maintenance systems.

Officials from both sides explored implementation models to ensure rapid roll-out across identified urban clusters, a statement said. PTI RSN SHW SHW