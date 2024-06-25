Karnataka to receive USD 6.2 billion investment: Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said USD 6.2 billion investment is expected from its roadshows in Massachusetts, California, London, Paris, Geneva and Munich.

The Minister, who holds the Electronics, Information Technology and Bio-Technology portfolio, said he met several business leaders in these cities and received encouraging response from the investors due to the talent pool available in Karnataka.

“An investment of USD 6.2 billion is expected. Our government is committed to bring investment in Karnataka from abroad," Kharge said at a press conference.

He also said the proposed GCCs will create 35,000 to 40,000 jobs in the state.

The Minister said Karnataka will not be just a steel capital but an innovation capital in Asia.

Stating that "the human resource in Karnataka is very much in demand," the Minister said, "We are competing with Europe and America."