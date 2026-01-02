Karthikeyan Manickam appointed Chairman of ESAF Small Finance Bank

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) ESAF Small Finance Bank on Friday announced the appointment of Karthikeyan Manickam as its chairman.

He is a former executive director of the Bank of India.

Manickam possesses expertise across key areas, including banking operations, risk management, regulatory compliance, human resources management, and credit monitoring and recovery, the bank said in a release.

As chairman, he will provide strategic guidance and independent oversight to the board, it added.

Manickam has also served on the boards of Tamil Nadu Grama Bank and BOI STAR Investment Managers, and was the Chairman of Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company (SUD Life).