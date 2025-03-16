Karur Vysya Bank expands branch network to 880

Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank announced on Sunday that it inaugurated three new branches—one each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Vellore (Tamil Nadu)—taking its overall network to 880.

The bank recently opened new branches in Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Bagayam in Vellore.

A press release stated that with these additions, Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated 38 branches during the current financial year.

The new branches will offer a full range of banking services, including retail and commercial banking products, as well as insurance services through third-party tie-ups.

As of December 31, 2024, Karur Vysya Bank reported a total business of Rs 1,81,993 crore. The bank also recorded its highest-ever net profit of Rs 1,605 crore in the last financial year, the statement added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH