Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 3 new branches in TN, AP

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated three new branches in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, strengthening its presence in the region.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank has set up two branches -- one each in Tirupur and Chennai, a bank statement said on Tuesday.

The third facility was inaugurated in Nandigama, NTR District, Andhra Pradesh.

With the inauguration of the three branches, the total branch network rose to 827, ATMs to 1,637, and Cash Recyclers to 613. As of September 30, 2023, the bank reported a total business of Rs 1,53,516 crore, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH