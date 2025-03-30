Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 46 branches in FY 2024-25

Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has established 46 branches, taking the overall network to 888 branches during the financial year 2024-25, the bank said.

The Tamil Nadu-based lender recently inaugurated a branch in Kumbakonam, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore and in Alapakkam, Chennai.

"During the financial year 2024-25, the bank added 46 branches across the country. The branches would cater to basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, including the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services across retail, institutional and consumer lending," the bank said in a release on Sunday.

Karur Vysya Bank has over 2,200 ATM networks pan India. The bank's total business as on December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 1,81,993 crore with a deposit base of Rs 99,155 crore and advances of Rs 82,838 crore, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH