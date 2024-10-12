Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates three new branches in TN

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated three new branches in Tamil Nadu, taking the overall banking network to 844, the bank said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank has inaugurated new branches in Tiruchirappalli, Gummidipoondi near Chennai and Colachel in Kanniyakumari district.

With the inauguration of these branches, the total network of Karur Vysya Bank stood at 844 branches and 2,200 ATMs, a press release said.

Karur Vysya Bank reported total business of Rs 1,63,536 crore as on March 31, 2024 with a deposit base of Rs 89,113 crore and advances at Rs 74,423 crore. The bank recorded a highest net profit of Rs 1,605 crore, last year. PTI VIJ ROH