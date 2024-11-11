Karur Vysya Bank opens 850th branch

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank on Monday inaugurated its 850th branch in Chennai.

The 108 years old bank also said that its overall business has crossed Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

******************* * Daewoo India appoints C M Singh at joint managing director South Korean entity Daewoo on Monday announced the appointment of C M Singh as its joint managing director ahead of its foray into the consumer durables segment in the country.

Singh has worked with LG, Videocon, TCL India and Sukam, among others, as per an official statement.

************************* * Netapp elevates Vasanthi Ramesh as MD Data infrastructure company Netapp on Monday announced the elevation of Vasanthi Ramesh as its managing director for India.

She was earlier vice-president of engineering, unified manageability framework, as per an official statement.

***************************** * Sonu Sood appointed brand ambassador to promote Thailand tourism Thailand has appointed actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador to promote tourism in the South East Asian country.

The actor will also be an advisor for Thailand tourism, as per an official statement. PTI AA/KRH HVA