Karur Vysya Bank Q2 net profit rises 21% to Rs 574 cr, income rise to Rs 3,320 cr

New Delhi: Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reported a 21 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 574 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The private sector bank had a net profit of Rs 474 crore for the July-September quarter.

Total income rose to Rs 3,320 crore in Q2 against Rs 2,856 crore in Q2 of FY25.

Provisioning also increased to Rs 274 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 180 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Karur Vyasya Bank settled at Rs 227.40 apiece, up 0.46 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.