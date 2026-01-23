Karur Vysya Bank Q3 net profit rises 39 per cent

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reported a 39 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 690 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank had posted a net profit of Rs 496 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, net profit rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,785 crore from Rs 1,428 crore in the year-ago period.

Total business as on December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 2,11,647 crore, registering a 16.29 per cent increase from Rs 1,81,993 crore as on December 31, 2024, the bank said in a statement.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 14.62 per cent to Rs 1,239 crore, compared with Rs 1,081 crore in the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, NII grew 12.90 per cent to Rs 3,580 crore from Rs 3,171 crore a year earlier.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining by 12 basis points to 0.71 per cent of gross advances, amounting to Rs 687 crore as on December 31, 2025.

Net non-performing assets remained below one per cent at 0.19 per cent of net advances, amounting to Rs 183 crore as on December 31, 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu said the bank’s key indicators remained in line with the guidance issued earlier.

"Our current performance indicators remain aligned with the guidance previously issued. The stability across all three key metrics—growth, profitability and asset quality—demonstrates the sustained robustness and resilience of our operations since the beginning of the year," he said.

Babu said the bank’s total business crossed Rs 2,11,647 crore during the quarter.

"Inclusive growth across all business segments supported the bank in achieving its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 690 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This standalone quarterly net profit is higher than the bank's annual profit for 2021-22," he added.