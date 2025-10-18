Karur Vysya Bank reaches milestone with over Rs 2 lakh crore in business: MD & CEO

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Karur Vysya Bank has breached the Rs 2 lakh crore milestone in the total business at the conclusion of the July-September 2025 quarter, a top official said on Saturday.

The progress demonstrates that the bank management's initiatives regarding key metrics are advancing effectively, its Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu B said.

The Tamil Nadu-based private sector bank had clocked a net profit of Rs 574 crore for the July-September 2025 quarter, up by 21.35 per cent, from Rs 473 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Net profit for the six month period ending April-September 2025 grew by 17.49 per cent, to Rs 1,095 crore from Rs 932 crore, registered in the same quarter of the last financial year.

Total business as on September 30, 2025 stood at Rs 2,03,216 crore registering a growth of 15.37 per cent, from Rs 1,76,138 crore recorded as on September 30, 2024, the bank said.

Total deposits as on September 30, 2025 grew to Rs 1,10,492 crore, from Rs 95,839 crore registered as on September 30, 2024 up by 15.29 per cent.

The total advances as on September 30, 2025 went up by 14.47 per cent to Rs 92,724 crore, from Rs 80,299 crore registered in the same period of the last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, Babu in a release on Saturday said, "I am pleased to announce that the bank has achieved the significant milestone of reaching Rs 2 lakh crore in business at the conclusion of the second quarter. Notably, the bank has added Rs 75,000 crore in business over the past three and a half years. This progress demonstrates that management's initiatives regarding key metrics are advancing effectively." He said, "As of September 30, 2025 the bank's total business reached Rs 2,03,216 crore, reflecting our sustained growth momentum in the second quarter, with an overall business increase of 4 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) and a year-on-year growth of 15 per cent." "Advances rose to Rs 92,724 crore, representing a growth of 4 per cent (quarter-on-quarter), while deposits increased to Rs 1,10,492 crore, achieving a (quarter on quarter) growth rate of 4 per cent. Both advances and deposits grew by 15 per cent each on year-on-year basis." "The inclusive growth from all the business segments has supported to reach net profit of Rs 1,095 crore for the half year (ending September 30, 2025)", he added. PTI VIJ KH