Karur Vysya Bank sets up 4 new branches in AP, TN

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated four new branches in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as part of its expansion drive, the Tamil Nadu-based lender said.

With the inauguration of four new branches, two in Chennai and one each in Vishakapatnam and Cuddapah in Andhra Pradesh, the total branch network grew to 858, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

Karur Vysya Bank has reported a total business of Rs 1,76,138 crore as on September 30, 2024. The bank has 2,200 ATMs and reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 1,605 crore in the last financial year, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH