Karur Vysya Bank steps up branch network in TN, AP

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has strengthened its presence with the inauguration of new branches in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The Karur-based bank inaugurated new branches in Usilampatti, Madurai, and Mathur near Chennai, respectively. Another branch was set up at Atmakur, Nandayal district, Andhra Pradesh, a press release said today.

With the inauguration of new branches, the total branch network has increased to 834, it added.

The bank reported a total business of Rs 1,58,357 crore as of December 31, 2023. The lender which has built its financials around growth, profitability, and asset quality, reported a net profit for the October-December 2023 quarter at Rs 412 crore. PTI VIJ ROH