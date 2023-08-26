Karur Vysya Bank strengthens branch network

Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank strengthening its footprint has inaugurated 10 new branches in the Southern region, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said on Saturday.

The bank has inaugurated six new branches in Tamil Nadu, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Telangana and Karnataka respectively.

With the inauguration of new branches, the total branch network increased to 822, a bank statement said.

"The bank has been opening new branches in order to expand its touch points. During the current financial year, we have inaugurated 23 branches," the bank MD and CEO B Ramesh Babu said.

As of June 30, 2023, the bank's total business stood at Rs 1,47,671 crore, with a deposit base of Rs 80,715 crore and advances at Rs 66,956 crore, the bank said. PTI VIJ SS