Karur Vysya Bank strengthens presence with four new branches

Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has strengthened its presence by inaugurating four new branches under its expansion drive, the Tamil Nadu based bank said on Tuesday.

The bank, on July 24, inaugurated a new branch each in Velliyanai in Karur district, Sathuvachari in Vellore and also in Punganur, Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy in Telangana.

With the inauguration of the four new branches, the total number of branches grew to 812, the Tamil Nadu based Karur Vysya Bank said in a statement.

Karur Vysya Bank reported total businesses of Rs 1,47,671 crore as on June 30 with deposits of Rs 80,715 crore and gross advances at Rs 66,956 crore. PTI VIJ ROH