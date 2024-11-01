Karur Vysya Bank strengthens retail footprint in TN and Karnataka

Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has strengthened its retail footprint in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with the inauguration of four new branches in the two states.
The Karur-based bank has opened a new branch in Bengaluru followed by the inauguration of three new branches each in Kanyakumari, Chennai and in Tirupur districts.
With the launch of the new branches, the total network of Karur Vysya Bank increased to 848, a press release said on Friday.
On the financial performance, the bank reported a total business of Rs 1,76,138 crore as on September 30, 2024, with deposits of Rs 95,839 crore and advances of Rs 80,299 crore.
The net profit of the bank for the six month period ending September 30, 2024, stood at Rs 932 crore while Net Non-Performing Assets (Net NPA) as on September 30, 2024 was at 0.28 per cent. PTI VIJ KH