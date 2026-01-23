Karur Vysya Bk Q3 net profit climbs 39 pc to Rs 690 crore

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) South-based Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 690 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The old-age private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 496 crore in the year-ago period.

Its core net interest income increased 14.62 per cent to Rs 1,239 crore against Rs 1,081 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year on the back of a 17 per cent jump in loans.

It also recorded a 0.05 per cent compression in net interest margin at 3.99 per cent.

From another income perspective, the commission and fee-based income improved 15.15 per cent to Rs 266 crore.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved 0.12 per cent year-on-year to 0.71 per cent of the overall advances.

The bank's overall capital adequacy stood at 16.05 per cent as of December 31, with the core buffer at 15.06 per cent.

Its board on Friday decided to reappoint chief executive and managing director B Ramesh Babu for two more years after the end of his current term on July 28 this year.

The bank scrip closed 0.66 per cent up at Rs 265.35 apiece on the BSE on Friday, against a 0.94 per cent correction on the benchmark.