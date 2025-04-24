Kaspersky logged strong double-digit growth in India in 2024: APAC MD

Singapore, Apr 24 (PTI) Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has recorded a very strong double-digit growth in India in 2024, according to Kaspersky APAC MD Adrian Hia.

Speaking at GITEX Asia 2025, Hia said India is a key growth market for Kaspersky, alongside Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China.

"The company has invested a lot in APAC... in most of the Southeast Asian countries and also in India, we have increased our capabilities by coverage, by support, by in-house researchers, in-house analysts, making sure that we can provide you the best.

"Last year was a record year for the company...many countries in APAC. Notably, whether it is Hong Kong, whether it is Indonesia, Vietnam, India, China, we actually have very, very strong double-digit growth," Hia said.

Hia highlighted that the company's APAC operations, now in their 25th year, are built on three core pillars: people, partners, and products.

Across APAC, Kaspersky has cultivated an extensive partner network, currently comprising over 3,000 transacting partners.

Kaspersky is redesigning its partner framework, not just to transact, but to ensure partners can deploy, embed, and even white-label its solutions, Hia said.

According to Hia, one of Kaspersky's key strengths is its focus on AI.

"It is impossible for us to be able to do our job well without the capability of artificial intelligence, without the capability of machine learning, without the capability of using machines to do some of the mandate work of what human beings can do," Hia said. PTI ANK DRR