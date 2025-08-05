Kaspersky looks to foray into tier 2 cities for expanding presence in India

Da Nang (Vietnam), Aug 5 (PTI) Cyber security firm Kaspersky is mulling to expand business partnerships with dealers and enterprises in India and is also looking to foray into tier two cities under its expansion plans for the country, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.

Speaking with the media here, Adrian Hia, Kaspersky's Managing Director for Asia Pacific, said, "Definitely want to look into expanding into the tier two cities... We will continue to expand coverage through partners." Currently, the company has operations in three cities -- Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

Kaspersky is actively scaling up its presence in India and has been hiring people, especially in research, global capability centres and threat intelligence roles.

Over the past two years, Kaspersky has tripled its local workforce, with new hires across sales, pre-sales, technical support, and customer experience roles in India.

It has embedded part of its global research teams in India, where experts monitor over 900 advanced persistent threat groups daily, supporting global threat intelligence operations. The company is expanding research resources and hiring analysts locally, especially for Digital Footprint Intelligence (DFI) work such as brand protection and takedowns.

Kaspersky has highlighted plans to continue strengthening R&D capabilities in India, positioning it as a key innovation hub within its global operations.

Although specific Global Competence Centres (GCCs) in India haven't been explicitly mentioned, the deployment of global research and analytic teams locally effectively serves that function.

In the wake of rapid digitisation, he said that the company is looking at sectors like power and oil and gas.