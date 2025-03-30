Kathy Yang Chiu-chin to be Foxconn's first woman rotating CEO

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Electronics manufacturing giant and Apple vendor Foxconn has named Kathy Yang Chiu-chin as its rotating chief executive officer with effect from Monday, the company said.

In a statement, it said Chiu-chin will be the first woman to hold the rotating CEO's role at Foxconn.

"Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has named Kathy Yang Chiu-chin its rotating Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, setting two major milestones in corporate governance leadership for the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider," the company said.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu, during his visit to India in August 2024, had told PTI that the company is looking to promote women in leadership roles.

Chiu-chin was also at the event in Chennai where Liu made the statement on promoting women leadership in the Foxconn Group.

According to the last information shared by Foxconn, women account for 30 per cent of its total workforce in India.

Foxconn had around 48,000 employees in August 2024.

Chiu-chin takes the baton from C C Lin.

Foxconn has adopted a rotating CEO model, where it appoints an executive from one of its six primary business sectors (smartphones, televisions, computers etc.) to the post.

Liu said the rotational CEO model equips general managers with early exposure to group-level leadership responsibilities, enabling them to develop the skills required for broader roles.

"Over time, this transitional system will cultivate a pool of leaders with proven expertise in both operational execution and organisational management," he said.

Chiu-chin concurrently serves as Foxconn's global chief campus operation officer. She is also Foxconn's chief logistics and trade compliance officer and the chairperson and CEO of Foxconn's logistics solutions subsidiary, JUSDA. PTI PRS RC