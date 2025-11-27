Kaushalya Logistics appoints Rajendra Singh Shekhawat as Chief Executive Officer

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Kaushalya Logistics on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajendra Singh Shekhawat as the Chief Executive Officer to spearhead the company's strategy to expand the carrying and forwarding agents' network and deepen partnerships with major cement brands.

He is expected to strengthen distribution efficiency, enhance process transparency, elevate customer experience, and build a future-ready supply chain supported by scalable systems and technology-driven improvements, Kaushalya Logistics said.

"As our cement supply chain operations continue to expand in both scale and responsibility, his deep understanding of the cement supply chain ecosystem and his ability to translate that experience into practical, on-ground improvements will add meaningful strength to our operations," said Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited.

His experience across India's major cement companies gives him a strong command over ground realities, customer expectations, and the operational rhythm of this industry, Poddar added.

With over 24 years of experience in the cement and logistics industry, Shekhawat's career spans senior positions across top cement manufacturers, including serving as Assistant Vice President for logistics and packing at Wonder Cement and Vice President & Head of Logistics at JK Cement.

He has also driven the establishment of logistics startups and built high-performance teams, among others.

The company operates in 116 locations, including depots and rake points across different states, serving some of the major cement manufacturers in the country.