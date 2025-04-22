Kaushalya Logistics expand network to over 100 depots

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Logistics and supply chain firm Kaushalya Logistics on Tuesday said it has grown its depot network to over 100 from 70 depots within the past four months, thereby significantly expanding its national footprint.

This acceleration underlines the company's strategic focus on scaling capacity to meet rising demand across India's infrastructure and construction sectors, the company said.

Aligned with its network expansion, Kaushalya Logistics also recorded a sharp rise in cargo handling, managing 3-lakh tons of cement in March 2025 -- a 50 per cent month-on-month increase from 2 lakh tonnes handled in February, it said, adding the company's operations now service over 2,000 dealers on behalf of the cement majors, solidifying its position as one of India's leading logistics partners for the cement industry, Kaushlya Logistics said.

As part of its robust growth strategy, the company said, it has strengthened key partnerships with industry giants like Adani Cement, Dalmia Bharat & JK Cement, enabling the company to expand its operational footprint and meet the growing demand for cement logistics.

These collaborations have been crucial in driving the company's growth and operational efficiencies across multiple states in India, it said.

The company's growth is supported by its Consignment Carrying and Forwarding Agent (CCFA) model, under which it operates 15 specialized depots in addition to the full-service CFA model.

Kaushalya Logistics has also diversified into full truck load (FTL) services and enhanced its technology-driven processes, including real-time service feedback and management information systems (MIS), the company said.

"Our recent expansion reflects not just increased demand but our ability to scale efficiently and deliver value across the supply chain," said Uddhav Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics Limited.