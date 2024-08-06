Kaushalya Logistics launches new vertical, new depot in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Chennai-based Kaushalya Logistics on Monday announced the launch of a new vertical in freight forwarding under full truck-load services besides boosting logistics with a new depot in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

The launch of the new cement depot on August 1 enhances the company's logistics services for Adani cement, including rake point operations, depot management and secondary transportation, Kaushalya Logistics said.

The new depot is designed to handle approximately 120,000 metric tons of cement annually, supporting ACC and Ambuja Cement brands, thereby significantly broadening KLL's service capabilities, it said.

It also said that this depot facility will oversee the complete logistics chain, from rail movement to depot operations and transportation to secondary distribution points adding that this all-encompassing approach is set to streamline the supply chain and boost efficiency.

"Our collaboration with Adani Cement showcases our cement logistics capabilities, and our entry into the freight forwarding market marks a pivotal step in our growth strategy," said Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics Limited.

On the launch of a new vertical in freight, the company said it has commenced operations with two key clients in this space from August 3 and said it is also actively pursuing opportunities with several other potential customers to further expand its footprint in the freight forwarding sector.