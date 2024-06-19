Kauvery Group Hospitals co-founder Aravindan Selvaraj appointed ASSOCHAM TN Chairman

Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) The co-founder of city-based health care provider Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj has been appointed as the Chairman of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Tamil Nadu council.

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland's Director-Strategic Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Gopal Mahadeven has been appointed as the Co-Chairman, a press release from ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu State Development Council said on Wednesday.

The services director of Siemens Digital Industries Software, Aiyappan Ramamurthi and Managing Director of Steel Cluster Services Salem Pvt Ltd, K Mariappan were also appointed as Co-Chairs with immediate effect.

"ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu Development Council can play a crucial role in bridging the skill gap in Tamil Nadu's industries, empowering youth with job-ready skills and supporting the success of 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, the flagship initiative of the Tamil Nadu government," said Selvaraj.

"This council will be a bridge to progress, unlocking immense growth potential for Tamil Nadu's industries. We will actively engage with the government to create a business environment that fosters industrial growth and attracts investments," he added. PTI VIJ ROH