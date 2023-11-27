Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, successfully performed a Kidney Transplant on a man aged 73

• The donor was his partner aged 63, thus overcoming age barriers Chennai, 27 November 2023: Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals a leading multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, successfully performed a Kidney Transplant for a man aged 73. The recipient’s wife, aged 63, was found to be a suitable donor.

Traditionally, kidney transplant surgeries among seniors have been considered complex due to various factors, including longer recovery period and comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension. Often, elderly patients with kidney complications are directed towards dialysis and long-term medication management. However, this remarkable case at Kauvery Hospital underscores the transformative power of medical innovation and the unwavering commitment to patient well-being.

In a genuinely exceptional turn of events, the patient's son advocated for his father's right to a longer and healthier life, rejecting the notion of prolonged dialysis. Determined to explore all avenues, the family decided to opt for an immediate kidney transplant, facilitated by the patient's 63-year-old wife as a donor. The surgery was executed with precision and care, reflecting the hospital's expertise in pre-emptive transplants to prevent the need for dialysis.

Dr Prabhu Kanchi a distinguished nephrologist at Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani , emphasized the significance of this case, stating, "This successful kidney transplant is not only a testament to medical advancement but also to the enduring spirit of our patient and his family. “By prioritizing the patient's quality of life, we've opened doors to possibilities that can redefine how we approach senior healthcare," added Dr Swaminathan Sambandam, Senior Consultant and Lead - Multiorgan Transplant ( Liver, Kidney & Pancreas).

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, also expressed his pride in the hospital's role in this milestone, stating, "Kauvery Hospital is dedicated to pushing boundaries to provide our patients with the best possible outcomes. This case highlights our commitment to challenging norms and tailoring healthcare solutions that align with individual needs and aspirations." (Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.). PTI PWR PWR